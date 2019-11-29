Very Warm Saturday, Then Mild and Dry

Warm humid gulf air has arrived. We will likely see a low deck of stratus clouds develop overnight. A hint of desert influence from the Mexican Plateau will clear our skies Saturday afternoon with very warm temperatures. Mild dry air from the Rockies will follow with cooler nights.

I'm expecting skies to become cloudy tonight, low around 70. Clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the high 80's. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, high in the high 70's to around 80.