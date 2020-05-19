Veterans Clinic honors frontline workers

Veterans are showing their appreciation to local frontline heroes.

At the border region, behavioral health center operations are still going strong at the Veterans Affairs Clinic.



The veterans who receive care on a daily basis are giving thanks to those frontline heroes.



One of the nurses who got a snack and a beverage says it's been a difficult time but it's an honor to serve.

"It shows how the veterans care for us and how we provide service for them, which is essential in this time of need," said David Gutierrez, nurse.

The event served as bright spot for those who are working the hardest to keep local veterans healthy.