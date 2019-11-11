Veterans Day parade honors those who fought for our freedom

Downtown Laredo saw an invasion of patriotism this morning in honor of the men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we may continue living with freedom.

Vietnam veterans, American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and many others received much love and support from the community as they paraded the streets.

The American heroes were followed by Laredo ISD marching bands, cheer leading squads and ROTC members from all grade levels.

They all made a trek from Saint Peters Plaza all the way to Saint Agustin Plaza where they held a special ceremony.

That ceremony had several speakers including Veterans of Foreign Wars District Commander Lupita Benavides.

She spoke on the responsibility the nation has to educate future generations about what our veterans went through and are still going through.

She believes there's still a fight here at home with veteran benefits and that there needs to be better health care, veteran affairs system, and more research.

She urges veterans to continue seeking services available them, and of course wishes all our heroes a happy Veterans Day.