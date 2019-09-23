Clinic aims to educate veterans

Veterans were able to have all their questions concerning finances or claims answered at a clinic held at the American Legion Post 59 in downtown Laredo this past Saturday.

A speaker from Laredo College was present informing veterans that the Hazelwood Act, which gives qualified veterans up to 150 hours of tuition exemption, can be passed down to their children and even grandchildren.

Organizers of the event says this first of its kind clinic was a complete success and plan to hold it again in the future.

Ricky Quijano, Commander at the VFW Post 9194, says that the clinic’s purpose was to educate veterans of the benefits that they are able to access.

Quijano encourages veterans who have any questions to reach out to the Webb County Veterans Office at 956-523-4399.