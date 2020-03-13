Veterans clinic implements new protocol amid coronavirus concerns

The Rio Grande Valley Veterans Health System says to date, they have not found anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In all of their facilities, they are following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control for admission precautions.

As a proactive measure, all those who enter the veteran clinics will have to have been previously evaluated.

This temporary process can lengthen entry times, so it is recommended that patients prepare ahead of their appointments.

The process will start on Friday, March 13th and last until further notice.