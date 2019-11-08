Local clinic hosts veterans health and information clinic

Local veterans gathered today over at the VA Outpatient Clinic for a morning of health tips.

In recognition of Veterans Day taking place Monday, clinic staff hosted their health and information fair.

Veterans were able to visit many booths representing different local agencies that each provide different services for veterans.

It's a fair that's become a tradition for veterans who say they look forward to this one because of the information that's provided for them.

Organizers call it a labor of love that continues to grow year after year.

"So we really wanted to do something where we get more people in our community involved, where we recognize what our veterans have done and how important they are in our community and to our nation,” said Doctor Rafael Mangual.

Today's fair is just one of many events planned leading up to Veterans Day on Monday.