Be considerate towards veterans with PTSD on NYE

When you think about New Year's Eve, you often think about a night filled with fireworks lighting up the sky.

But for some veterans who spent time in combat, the sounds of exploding fireworks could trigger some strong emotions they might not want to remember.

These bright and loud displays can be entertaining to some but for others it can trigger fear and anxiety, like veterans who suffer with post traumatic stress disorder.

Gabriel Lopez, president of the South Texas Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans Association says these attacks can cause a veteran to be momentarily unstable and end up in a hospital.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs estimates 20% of military members who have served in Iraq or Afghanistan suffer from PTSD in a given year.

Despite many veterans having emotional support animals, Lopez says it's not enough.

Many emotional support animals tend to also be frightened with loud noises, putting both the veteran and animal at a discomfort on nights like New Year's Eve.

"We have to look out for them as well," said Lopez. "The fireworks can create an anxiety attack on dogs and they can forget about their handler."

Lopez says you can spot the symptoms of PTSD when a veteran has upsetting memories, feels on edge, or has trouble sleeping.

"The family must understand the symptoms of these attacks so they can create a network of support for these veterans."

Lopez adds that for many with PTSD, it's not the fireworks that are scheduled that triggers them, it's the fireworks and gunfire that are unexpected.

The National Center for PTSD recommends that those sensitive to sound have a discussion with their neighbors to least know what time fireworks will be set off.

Some national non-profits like Military with PTSD offer yard signs to veterans that will inform neighbors a veteran with PTSD lives nearby.