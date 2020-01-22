Victim of La Joya shooting dies

The man who was shot by police responding to a domestic dispute incident Sunday has died.

According to police, 28-year-old Carlos Manuel Amador died Wednesday. Amador was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident took place on January 19th when, according to the ongoing investigation, a women called the police for assistance after she claims she was not being allowed to leave the home by Amador.

According to LPD, Amador exited the home holding what looked to be a gun to his head. After verbal warnings from police, Amador allegedly raised and pointed his weapon at the officers.

The two officers discharged their weapons and wounded the suspect. Police confirm between the two officers they discharged a total of ten times, hitting the suspect once on the head.

Police confirm Amador was holding a BB gun which police say is a replica of a Walther PPQ handgun.