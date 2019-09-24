Victims of Tropical Storm Imelda awaiting funding

Many residents in southeast Texas are awaiting word from officials on whether or not they will be granted federal assistance following Tropical Storm Imelda.

FEMA is expected to be inspecting the damage today after the storm left hundreds of homes flooded.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already declared a state of disaster for the Houston area.

Although areas from Winnie to Mauriceville experienced widespread flooding, the area is well below the federal funding requirement of $37.7 million dollars.

According to State Representative Joe Deshotel, there needs to be 800 homes with 18 inches or more of water and without insurance to qualify.

The number of uninsured homes was only up to 300, as of Saturday.

The city of Beaumont is joining other cities and surrounding counties to document damage in an effort to reach the dollar amount threshold required for President Trump to declare it a federal disaster is Texas.