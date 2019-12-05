Local organization honors those lost to violent crimes

Losing a child is a parent’s worst nightmare, and a Laredo mother whose son's life was cut short due to a violent crime is now helping others cope with their pain.

For years, a Christmas tree at the Laredo Main Library has been home to a few special ornaments. The organization “People Against Violent Crimes” has decorated the tree with pictures of their loved ones who were killed or suffered a horrific crime.

This year Jane Lira, mother of Joey Lira who was killed in 2003, is continuing this program.

She says it's important for families who have been gone through similar experiences to stick together.

“It gives me some sort of peace knowing that I'm not alone, that there are a lot of us out there that are still suffering,” said Lira. “Because the lives of our loved ones were taken by another individual. So we're here to help each other to say a few words. Some people just need a hug or just need to be heard.”

If you would like to participate in decorating the tree with a special ornament, a ceremony will take place this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.