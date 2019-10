A city councilmember is looking to gather public input during a town hall meeting.

District Two Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez is asking residents in his district to take part in a meeting to address any needs in the community.

The meeting will take place on October 29th at 6 p.m. at the East Hachar Recreation Center located at 1102 N Smith.

For more information on the meeting, you can text “Laredo D2” to 797979.