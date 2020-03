Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle.

Video given to us by the Laredo Police Department shows a small child hanging on to the running board of a red SUV while the car is being driven in the parking lot of a local business.

If anyone can provide any information on the driver’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.