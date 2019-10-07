Video shows moment man gets struck by lightning

A man in Harris County, Texas is lucky to be alive after he was struck by lightning while walking his dogs Thursday night.

Authorities say the 27-year-old man and his three dogs were on their way to a dog park at around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a bolt of lightning hit near the man.

According to authorities, the man's clothes were burned.

He was taken to an area hospital via helicopter.

Officials say the man is conscious and in good condition.

The three dogs he was walking ran away from the area and are believed to be okay.

Volunteers are searching for the dogs.