Video shows robber disarming officer, holding her at gunpoint in Verizon store

Surveillance video shows a terrifying robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Houston, Texas. (Source: KTRK/Handout/CNN)

One robber manages to disarm a police officer and then forces her to the ground. Another starts snatching cellphones from store shelves.

The officer was working security, and it was her first day on the job.

Both suspects took off in a car driven by a third person.

There was a police chase that ended in the arrest of two of the suspects, but another got away.

Officials said the police officer’s gun and several stolen cellphones were recovered.

