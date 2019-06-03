Video shows touching moments between Maleah Davis and stepfather

Human remains that were found in Arkansas last Friday have been positively identified as those of 4-year old Maleah Davis.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the four-year-old girl's cause of death is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, newly released video shows the moment Maleah celebrated her most recent birthday with stepfather Derion Vence.

He was arrested several days after reporting Maleah missing on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Just three months before Derion Vence was jailed in connection to his then stepdaughter's disappearance, they shared a touching moment together.

Video from February shows Derion Vence holding Maleah Davis as their close family celebrated another orbit around the sun for Maleah as she turned four-years-old.

Pictures provided by the girl’s mother illustrate a loving relationship between Vence and Maleah, a man once described as a happy provider for his family.

Investigators are now working to figure out what went wrong.

Especially on that first week of May.

Maleah was seen on surveillance trailing behind Vence in a pink tutu on Tuesday, April 30th.

Video shows the father and daughter enter the family’s apartment; however, investigators don’t believe she ever came out alive again.

A series of twists and turns since that day would ultimately lead to the discovery of what investigators believe are Maleah Davis’ remains.

This beautiful four-year-old baby girl likely dumped in a wooded area in Arkansas and police say they were led there after a confession by Vence.

Now authorities are trying to figure out why a seemingly loving stepfather could have done such a thing.

Vence has been in jail since May 11th.