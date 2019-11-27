Video surveillance shows moment officer arrives at shooting

It's been over 24 hours since the shooting that shocked a quiet Laredo neighborhood, but the investigation far from over, police were still at the scene trying to connect the dots Wednesday.

Meanwhile, neighbors are still in disbelief after the gun battle and talk to our KGNS News reporter on what it felt like during the shootout.

While we are still working on getting more details on what led to the shooting, neighbors said they had no idea the sound they were hearing was a firefight on their front door.

"I woke up thinking someone was banging on the backdoor, and when I went to the kitchen my son yelled at me to get on the floor because there was a shootout," said neighbor Reynaldo Veliz.

He said he woke up to a real life nightmare. He and his family live in the neighborhood where Tuesday’s shootout happened.

"At that time, we all went to the back bedroom in the rear of the house, and we stayed there on the floor waiting for the gunfire to be over."

Video provided by another neighbor shows the moment a police unit arrives to the scene, seconds later.

"It was horrible,” said an anonymous neighbor. “You see videos of what happens in Nuevo Laredo, and you don't imagine that happening here."

She said it’s a miracle no one else was hurt by the gunfire exchange.

"School buses pass by here, and there's a lot of children who live in this neighborhood."

All day Wednesday, investigators could be seen using different equipment to help document the shootout, as they continue to gather evidence against Cesar Rene Terrazas, the alleged shooter.

Throughout the next few days you may see the investigators walking the area, canvassing vehicles and houses to see if there were any other impacts that they may have missed.

The video appears to show an additional officer respond in the middle of the firefight within 2 minutes after the first one. "Shots fired!"

Neighbors are still in shock by what took place in their peaceful community.

The police department is asking those living in the area where the shooting occurred to come forward with any evidence or even video surveillance.

They say everything gathered from the scene will go a long way in assisting them with the investigation.

A total has not been released, but police says just inside the house Terrazas broke into, they found approximately 20 total shots fired.

Police say both of the people wounded inside the home are currently listed in stable condition and continue to recover at a local hospital.