Vigil held in honor of those lost in serial murder case

It was a somber evening in downtown Laredo as many came together to mourn the victims of the serial murder killings.

A candlelight vigil and prayer service was held at San Agustin Plaza on Tuesday night for the four victims who were allegedly killed by Juan David Ortiz.

Family and friends of the four victims came together to comfort and support each other during this very difficult time.

Family members of the victims say they are not only praying for their loved one, but for everyone else who has lost someone or been affected by this senseless act of violence.

The suspect, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was captured after a potential victim escaped and managed to get help.