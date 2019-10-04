Vintage Movies on the Patio

With Halloween less than 30 days away, a nonprofit organization is inviting the community to get spooked during a movie screening this weekend.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is an organization that seeks to advocate for historic preservation.

Since October is the month of Halloween, the organization has decided to screen vintage movies for free.

On Friday, October 4th they will be screening the movie “El Santo Vs Las Mujeres Vampiro in Spanish.

Then next Friday, October 11th, they will be screening Dracula has risen.

The events will also feature various food vendors, and a small pop up shop.

The event will take place on Friday, October 4th at 7:30 p.m. and it will be held at the Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.