Vintage plane crash lands at Connecticut airport

Multiple people are injured after a plane crash-landed at a Connecticut airport.

Emergency crews were called to the Bradley International Airport in Hartford County on Wednesday morning.

The FAA says a vintage airplane crashed at the end of the runway while attempting to land, sliding off the tarmac.

According to Bradley International, the plane was a World War Two aircraft but the FAA says the plane is not used by the military.

It's unclear how many people were on board during the time of the crash but at least three people were injured.

One person was flown to the hospital, the others were transported by ambulance.

The airport is closed but is expected to open back up in the afternoon.