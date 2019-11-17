Violence in Nuevo Laredo prompts security alert

Violence across the border continues to terrorize residents in Nuevo Laredo.

Since late last week, reports of street blockades by burning vehicles have been surfacing on social media.

The violent images have prompted the United States Consulate in Nuevo Laredo to issue an alert to anyone visiting our sister city.

The warning is due to confrontations between the Mexican military and criminal organizations.

Anyone who happens to be in Nuevo Laredo is advised to avoid public places and to be in constant communion with family members.

The City of Laredo is also alerting the public about the consulate’s alert.

The Laredo Police Department says they are in constant communication with regards to developments in Nuevo Laredo.

Police say they will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety on our side of the border.

Authorities remind the public to always remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.