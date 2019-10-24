Vision Zero targets vehicle parking around city

As part of the City of Laredo’s City Beautification and Improvement project, "Vision Zero,” the Laredo Police Department is teaming up with several divisions of the city in order to enhance quality of life for citizens and visitors.

This initiative includes cracking down on how residents park their vehicles outside of their homes.

The Laredo Police Department was seen with other departments around the Park Street area on Thursday.

Vision Zero teams up with several city divisions to focus their efforts on city ordinances, and some of those issues include parking on sidewalks.

KGNS spoke to a resident in the area who was upset when they towed his car.

"Why they haven't come by at night time to see my car not being moved. They come every day in the day time, they don't see it at night,” said a resident, Gabriel Brown. “What's the difference, it moves, it goes to work with me. Yeah they say I don't drive, and they say it was on top of the curve right here and now is right here on the bottom."

So before you get a ticket, these are other issues they are targeting: disabled parking, blocking driveways, and others.

For more information on the city's ordinances, you can visit their website at City of Laredo and click on the "ordinance" tab.