Vision Zero initiative seeks to reduce fatal accidents around town

The City of Laredo is looking to reduce fatal road accidents to zero, through a national initiative.

Vision Zero is a campaign to completely end traffic deaths around town.

On Wednesday, they held the first meeting for the initiative with the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic and engineering departments, as well as the private and public sector.

City of Laredo bicycle and pedestrian coordinator Alec Martinez says their next step is to create a committee that will start doing research on how to fix the problem.

Martinez says they will look at statistics and see what time crashes are happening and then find a way to analyze any possible trends.

The committee will ultimately create an action plan which will then be presented to the council in hopes that they will put their resources into making this vision a reality.