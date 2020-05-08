Visitors prepare to spend weekend at Lake Casablanca

As state and local parks open their doors, many are looking to head out to celebrate Mother's Day.

Lake Casablanca will open for weekends only to a limited amount of people.

It will only remain open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for 250 visitors with tickets they purchased ahead of time.



However, we headed out Friday and although it wasn't packed, one local fisher said she was happy the lake was open once again.

"This is exciting, I was the first one and I was already up early," said Angelica Castillo. "I was up at 2 a.m. getting my fishing rods ready and getting everything ready for the next day."

Currently no walk-ins will be allowed at the state park.



Visitors can make reservations online through the Texas state parks reservations system.



They encourage face masks and no group gatherings are allowed. Everyone must maintain six feet for social distancing precautions.