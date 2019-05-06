Volunteer at animal shelter killed in car accident while en-route to Tennessee

A local volunteer with a Laredo animal shelter is killed in an accident in Tennessee.

According to reports, Monica Contreras was on her way to Tennessee from Laredo when she was killed on Interstate 40 in the westbound lane at mile marker 190.

Contreras was riding in the passenger side when the driver came across an F-150 truck that was disabled and blocking the interstate.

The driver attempted to avoid it and then sideswiped a trailer that was being pulled by the truck.

A third car then t-boned the car Contreras was riding in causing it to rollover.

Contreras was a devoted volunteer at Pets Alive Laredo.