Volunteer firefighter accused of starting two fires

A volunteer firefighter in El Cenizo is arrested for allegedly being responsible for starting two fires.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Cervera, 24 in the case.

The incident happened on July 31st when fire officials were called out to a fire by near riverbanks at the 400 block of Cadena.

After the El Cenizo Fire Department extinguished the fire, a sheriff sergeant and a deputy met with Cervera who was using a water hose to clean his arms.

While Cervera was washing his hands, authorities noticed a strong smell of gas coming from him.

When authorities had questioned him about the smell, Cervera told them it was because the fire truck had a gas leak.

Shortly after, a woman stated that there was a house fire at the 500 block of Valdez; at which point, Cervera and firefighters responded to put out the fire.

While authorities were responding to the house fire, they received information that Cervera had been taken to the Laredo Medical Center due to minor injuries he sustained while putting the fire out.

During the interrogation, authorities read Cervera his Miranda Rights and told him that all the signs point to him being responsible for the fires.

According to the arrest complaint, Cervera had allegedly paid a friend $20 to start a fire near the river so that he could respond and put it out. Cervera is also accused of starting the house fire.

Cervera confessed and was charged with arson.