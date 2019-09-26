Volunteers Serving the Need building dedication

The organization Volunteers Serving the Need officially has a home they can call their own thanks to the Lamar Bruni Vergara Trust.

Volunteers Serving the Need helps hundreds of veterans with food and clothing and now the building they have been using for their thrift store and offices was purchased for them by this particular trust.

A special ceremony was held on Wednesday to make it official.

Volunteers with the organization say owning the building will now allow them to make further renovations.

The trustees say that the work the organization does is critical for veterans.

The organization helps 500 veterans in Laredo and around the Webb County.

If you or a veteran you know needs assistance, you can give Volunteers Serving the Need at 956-717-2960.