Volunteers Serving the Need receives generous donation

A local nonprofit organization that helps others in need received some help to carry out its mission.

On Wednesday, the Lamar Bruni Vergara Foundation donated roughly $100,000 to Volunteers Serving the Need so they can purchase the buildings they currently occupy.

The organization serves over 500 veterans and their family members.

Gigi Ramos, the founder of Volunteers Serving the Need says their biggest source of income is their thrift store and thanks to this generous donation, this will help free up resources.

Ramos says the veterans’ Mercardo is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 to 2 but whenever it’s hot she has to close the store.

The organization hopes to make some improvements now that they own the building so operations can continue on a much smoother basis.

The organization had been paying rent since 2010.