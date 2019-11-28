Volunteers Serving the Need gives thanks to our local veterans

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the things we are most grateful for and a local nonprofit organization is showing some appreciation for those who have fought so hard for our freedom.

A group of do-gooders got up bright and early on Wednesday morning to prepare bags of goodies to supply our local heroes.

Volunteers Serving the Need, a local thrift shop that focuses on giving back to our veterans was the organization that spearheaded the event.

For Gigi Ramos, the founder and CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need, it's a cause that hits close to home.

Ramos and her husband come from a long line of veterans and they wanted to pay it forward by helping some of their own.

With the help of a few active community members like Hector Hernandez with Lazy Boy Tattoos, the group was able to acquire over 150 turkey donations.

Hernandez said he decided to pitch in a few years ago after he heard they were offering chicken to veterans.

He says it’s the veterans that deserve the most because without them we would not have our freedom.

Not only did they receive a turkey diner, they also received beverages, fruits and greens and some side dishes to go along with their main course.

It's something our local heroes say goes a long way.

For the past ten years, they have been giving out blessings for those who have given us so much.

Bobby Ferrell a local veteran says it feels lovely to see so many people give back and it makes him feel very blessed.

Gigi Ramos with Volunteers Serving the Need wants to inform residents that their thrift shop will be open on Black Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All of the proceeds will help continue their mission.