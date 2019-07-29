Volunteers build home for family in need

A non-profit organization and business is making the dreams of a family of four come true.

Habitat for Humanity and AEP volunteers got up bright and early Saturday morning to work on the future home of the Chavez-Garza Family.

Through a series of requirements, the family qualified to have a home built for them.

AEP donated $50,000 which contributed to funding the construction on the new home in the River Hill subdivision.

The organization also modifies homes in need of repair.

So far, they have helped build more than 140 homes in Webb County.

Anyone wanting to apply for a home must make an annual income of more than $19,000 but less than $30,000 a year.

For more information on the requirements, you can call Habitat for Humanity at (956)724-3227.