Volunteers build new playground for local students

Students at a local elementary school received a new amenity to play around thanks to a group of volunteers.

Tarver Elementary received a brand new playground over the weekend.

Students were able to have a say-so in the design of the playset as well.

With nothing but a canopy for shade, the playground was assembled in preparations for its use on Monday.

The project was possible thanks to LISD and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

More than 200 volunteers came to help put it all together.

Volunteers also put up park benches, and tables for Tarver Elementary.