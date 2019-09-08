Volunteers clean up city bike trail

The City of Laredo and Webb County officials came together a couple of months ago to talk about cleaning up a local biking trail.

The Chacon Creek trail is one of many favorites where cyclists can ride for miles.

Officials were looking to clean up roughly nine miles of the park.

Organizers say over 400 hundred do-gooders rolled up their sleeves to help beautify the creek by throwing away plastic bottles and trash.

City Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III says the Rio Grande is one of the most polluted rivers in North America so they are trying to clean it up.