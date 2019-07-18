Volunteers from high places help local shelter

A local shelter is receiving some big help from a group of teens from north Texas.

For over a decade, the Saint Ann Missionary Group from Coppell, Texas has visited the Gateway City to help shelters in need.

This year, the group visited the La Frontera shelter to install six showers and help build a chapel.

Volunteers are usually made up of high school students who are spending a few weeks of their summer giving back to communities in need of assistance.

The Laredo Catholic Charities is still asking the public for help with donations.

If anyone is looking to help out, they can call 722-2443 or stop by their office at 1919 Cedar Avenue.