Volunteers help make Laredo park great again

Many residents took time out of their weekend to give back to the community in a big way.

Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez invited Laredoans to come out and help clean up Divine Mercy Park on Saturday morning.

Dr. Martinez says this is a response to the desires and need of his constituents.

Volunteers helped plant 22 new trees, add new benches and seven picnic tables.

City officials also installed new playground equipment and repainted soccer posts.

Resident Ana Sofia Delprado says she loves to help out any chance she gets.

The Girl Scouts of America contributed to the turnout with more than 100 people helping out.