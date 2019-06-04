Volunteers lend helping hand with migrant influx

A national non-profit organization is sending staff members all over the country including to Laredo to help their local branch with the influx of migrants.

When Danishka Valdes and Maritza Cedeno from Catholic Charities Worcester County in Massachusetts received a call about helping with the humanitarian crisis in Laredo they embraced the opportunity.

Danishka says this has inspired her to do it not just in south Texas, but in other places as well.

Maritza also says that it was an amazing experience which she will share with people back home.

For a week, Danishka and Maritza helped Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Laredo with different things such as driving migrants to the airport, watching their kids or helping them make calls to their families.

Everyday vans from Border Patrol come into Catholic Charities, they bring roughly 200-250 migrants per day.

Area director Ben De La Garza says the volunteers have a crucial role in keeping the order.

De La Garza says Catholic Charities needs to keep things moving in an orderly manner so it doesn’t create a domino effect and create chaos.

Both women say the experience truly opened their eyes to what's going on at the border. Both women are thankful to Catholic Charities for this truly humbling mission.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Laredo will continue to receive volunteers from across the country until November, or until the crisis is over.