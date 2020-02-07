Volunteers needed for Father McNaboe tree planting

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to add a little more green to the scenery at Father McNaboe Park.

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting you to grab some gloves and a shovel for a tree-planting ceremony and tree planting ceremony.

The event will take place this Saturday, February 8th.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the actual planting will start at 9 a.m.

Councilmen Altgelt explains this will be the city's first-ever citrus grove.

The first 100 people to sign up for the tree planting event will win a free Star Wars baby Yoda t-shirt that celebrates the event.