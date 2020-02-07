Volunteers needed for Father McNaboe tree planting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to add a little more green to the scenery at Father McNaboe Park.
The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting you to grab some gloves and a shovel for a tree-planting ceremony and tree planting ceremony.
The event will take place this Saturday, February 8th.
Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the actual planting will start at 9 a.m.
Councilmen Altgelt explains this will be the city's first-ever citrus grove.
The first 100 people to sign up for the tree planting event will win a free Star Wars baby Yoda t-shirt that celebrates the event.