Volunteers needed for lake cleanup

Hundreds of families headed to Lake Casa Blanca on Sunday, to celebrate the Easter Holiday.

File photo: Easter Clean up

Now that all the fun and celebrations are over, park officials are now asking for helping hands to pick up what was left behind.

Last week, lake officials asked the public to mindful about the park’s wildlife and avoid using plastic or confetti.

Members of the Rio Grande International Study Center and park officials are asking for volunteers to help clean up.

If you would like to volunteer, you can head on over to the lake on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to those who volunteer.