Volunteers needed for tree planting at North Central Park

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to take part in a tree-planting ceremony that seeks to beautify and celebrate a popular park.

Named after a Winnie the Pooh novel, the “Return of the Hundred Acre Woods” at North Central Park benefits the continued development of the facility.

The city is asking for volunteers to come out and make the park even more beautiful by planting trees all throughout the trail.

During the summer months, leisure activities can be near impossible with the temperatures soaring past triple-digits.

The city is looking to provide shade to future parkgoers by planting some trees in the park.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 23rd from 8 a.m. to noon.

Organizers are expected to meet behind Concentrix.

If you would like to register for the event you can do so by clicking here.