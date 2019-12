There’s a place off Bartlett Avenue where the city could use some help from you!

This weekend, the City of Laredo is asking for volunteers to come out and plant some trees at Bartlett Park.

Just recently the city held a similar event at North Central Park, now they are looking to plant some future shade at the Bartlett Park.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 8 a.m.

Registration for volunteers will be at 7:30 a.m.

