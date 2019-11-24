Volunteers plant future shade at North Central Park

Hundreds of do-gooders, students, and parkgoers got up bright and early Saturday morning to help beautify a city park.

Roughly ten years ago, 100 trees were planted at North Central Park and recently Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez said he wanted to commemorate the ten year anniversary by planting double that amount.

A total of 240 trees were planted all throughout the trail to provide shade to future parkgoers.

Over 1,100 people participated in the initiative with more than 800 who signed to help the day before the event.

Dr. Martinez says this time around they were able to get a special auger that allowed the trees to be planted closer to the trail, which will provide shade during the hot summer months.

Organizers were expecting the event to take up to four to five hours but they ended up wrapping up in less than two.

Law enforcement officers were also on hand to provide support and treats to our community.

Once it was all over, volunteers gathered for a group photo shouting keep Laredo beautiful.