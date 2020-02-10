Volunteers plant trees at popular north Laredo park

Volunteers and city employees took over Father McNaboe Park Saturday morning as part of a tree-planting initiative for District Seven.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt calls the park the heart of the district.

So much so that residents have asked for more investment into the park.

A total of 20 citrus grove trees were planted and 80 shade trees of oak and pecan were also put into the ground.

Young children took on the large project as well as high school organizations who represented their schools in large numbers.

Councilman Altgelt says its all about passing down a message.

Altgelt says just like anything else in life, when planting a tree, you need to give it sunlight, water, food, and of course love.

Those who took part in the event can share this life lesson with their kids and so on.

Over 200 volunteers took part in the event.