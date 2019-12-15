Volunteers spruce up Bartlett Park

Volunteers got up bright and early over the weekend to help give a Laredo park a little tender loving care.

On Saturday morning roughly 50 do-gooders took part in the tree planting event to provide some future shade to Bartlett Park.

These Lavender Chaste Trees will not only provide some relief from the heat but also add a little bit of color to the park.

One of the groups that got involved was the non-profit organization “I Love Laredo”. The group specializes in helping out with city projects whenever they can.

First-time volunteer Antonio Escobedo saw this as a great opportunity to get involved.

Escobedo says, “It reminds me of the amazing people that we have here, the amazing city you know. With things like this, it’s stuff that will keep the community as a great type of place to be in."

To find out more about I Love Laredo, you can visit their Facebook Page.