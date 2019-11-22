Voter registration certificates to be sent out by mail soon

The Webb County Elections Office will be sending voter registration certificates soon.

The mail-out will start on Monday, November 25th and the process should be complete by Thursday, December 5th.

The new certificates should be valid from first day of the new year to the last day of 2021.

People are asked to look over the registration information for accuracy and if you get a certificate for someone who no longer lives at the address, or you don't know, to simply return that document to the Elections Office and not destroy or throw it away.