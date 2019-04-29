Voz de Niños inviting community to Superhero 5K Run

If you have always wanted to be a superhero, now’s your chance to put on that cape for a worthy cause!

A local social service organization is inviting the community to strap up your shoes and those costumes for an annual fundraising event.

Voz de Niños is an organization that helps advocate the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system through training and support of the community.

When a child enters the foster care system due to neglect or abuse, a judge may appoint a volunteer to help them. The volunteer is called a Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA.

Voz de Niños specializes in providing valuable volunteer advocacy for every abused child in the area. They also serve as the judge’s eyes and ears in the child’s welfare.

In an effort to raise funds and carry out their mission, Voz de Niños is inviting the public to its annual CASA Super Hero 5K Run and Walk to help raise funds for its mission.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 1st at North Central Park.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. and start at 8 a.m.

The cost will be $20 for 5K, and $15 for walkers.

For more information, you can call 956-727-8691.