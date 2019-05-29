Voz de Niños hosting superhero 5K Run and walk this weekend

A local organization that aims to give kids a voice is inviting the community to a 5K Run and Walk.

The nonprofit organization Voz de Niños has been serving the community since 2007.

The organization advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system through training and support of community volunteers.

Their mission is to recruit people to help children who are in foster care who cannot help themselves.

During a lengthy process, the organization does background checks, and reference checks to ensure the safety and best interest of the kids who are in the court system.

The volunteers then help provide a voice for the child during court proceedings.

The organization is looking to raise money so it can continue to help kids in the community.

As a result, Voz de Ninos has decided to host a 5K run and walk at North Central Park this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 1st at North Central Park at 7 a.m.