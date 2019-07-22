Elections Commission to hold meeting on Tuesday

The Elections Commission will hold a meeting this week regarding the Webb County Elections Office.

Jose Salvador Tellez

This includes the possible appointment of Jose Salvador Tellez as the Webb county elections administrator.

Tellez was appointed as the interim elections administrator back in January 2018 after accepting Oscar Villarreal’s resignation.

During the meeting, there will also be a status report regarding the 2018 primary elections.

There will also be an additional presentation by election systems & software regarding high speed digital image scanners.

The elections commission meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 23nd, at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.