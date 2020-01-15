WATCH: Store clerk fights back during robbery

A gas station clerk put up a fight when an armed robber walked into his business near Atlanta.

Caught on camera: store clerk knocks gun out of robber's hands. (Source: CNN/WSB)

He knocked the gun out of the robber's hands in an incident captured on video.

The suspect has been identified as Loubens Jean-Pierre.

Police said when Jean-Pierre ran from the store, he robbed another clerk at a nearby hotel, pretending to have a gun.

Officers spotted him leaving the hotel.

Police later found Jean-Pierre hiding and arrested him for the armed robberies.

He is being held in jail without bail and is set to appear in court next week for a possible preliminary hearing.

