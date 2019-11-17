WATCH: Two yachts worth more than $20 million destroyed in marina fire

Two yachts worth more than $20 million dollars went up in flames Saturday.

Two yachts were destroyed in a fire in Florida. (Source: WPLG, Viewer Video, CNN)

Cellphone video showed flames raging out of control and plumes of smoke billowing into the air after the fire at Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hours after dawn, firefighters used ladder trucks to control the flames.

Fire rescue personnel believe the fire started on one yacht and the wind caused it to spread to a second one.

According to Jeffrey Lucas, Chief Deputy at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, one yacht was worth $8 million, and one was worth between $12 million and $16 million.

Fire rescue said one of the yachts was undergoing renovations.

They are investigating whether that had anything to do with the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

