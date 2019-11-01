WBCA organizers to announce Jalapeno Festival lineup

The WBCA events are a few months away, but organizers are already planning for the festivities.

File photo: Jalapeno Festival

On Friday, organizers with the Jalapeno Festival will be hosting an event where they will announce the entertainment lineup while also giving away some prizes for the event.

If you are planning on attending the event and would like to save money, time is running out to purchase your $12 two day passes.

The announcement will be made from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Golondrina food park located next to North Central Park.