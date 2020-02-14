WBCA Airshow taking flight this Sunday!

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association is gearing up for an annual event that brings hundreds of aviators to the runway!

File photo: WBCA Stars & Stripes Airshow

This Saturday, the annual WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular will be taking flight at the Laredo airport base.

Every year, the event brings thousands of spectators to enjoy the ambiance of aircrafts and watch as the pilots perform stunts in the skies.

Organizers say this year they will have ten acts to showcase which is a significant increase from previous years.

They are also going to have the Royal Canadian Airforce bringing in aircraft for display.

The air show is set to take place on Sunday, February 16th.

Early bird tickets are just $5 and kids 12 and under get in for free.