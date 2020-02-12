Enjoy an evening of laughs during the Comedy Jam for George!

They say humor the spice of life and if you are looking to add a little flavor to your Valentine’s Day, we might have the perfect ingredient for you!

The Washington's Birthday Celebration Association is hosting its 2020 Comedy Jam for George event hosted by Ponchi Herrera.

Several comics will take the stage to share some of jokes and personal life experiences for a night full of laughs.

Some of the comics will be Joel Runnels Jr, Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez, Ponchi Herrera, and local comic Victor Speedy Gonzalez.

The event will take place on Friday, February 14th at the Laredo Little Theatre from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The cost is $30 per ticket.